Voters in Cleveland County to decide if liquor stores can be open Sundays

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Voters in Cleveland County will soon decide if liquor stores should be open on Sundays.

Cleveland County voters will be able to voice their opinion at the polls on March 3, the same day as the presidential primary.

Cleveland County commissioners say the ballot measure is an attempt to level the playing field since convenience stores and restaurants can sell alcohol on Sundays.

Right now, retail liquor stores cannot.

Commissioners in Oklahoma County have talked about a similar proposal but decided to table the issue until mid-December.

