Are you the chosen one? This company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch all Star Wars movies back-to-back
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – May the Force be with you. CableTV.com wants to pay one Jedi master $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.
Do you have the midi-chlorians it takes to watch 22 hours and 25 minutes of the Force at work?
“The chosen one must be an active Twitter user who is willing to share their Jedi wisdom and movie-watching experience while tagging the @CableTV team on Twitter. It helps if you’re also active on Twitch, Reddit, or other social media.”
CableTV says you must watch all 10 films, but it can be in any order you would like.
If you are chosen you will receive a welcome package, including:
- The Phantom Menace
- Attack of the Clones
- Revenge of the Sith
- Solo
- Rogue One
- A New Hope
- The Empire Strikes Back
- Return of the Jedi
- The Force Awakens
- The Last Jedi
- Nerf Han Solo Blaster
- A Chewbacca onesie
- R2-D2 Popcorn Popper
To enter, fill out the form with 200 words or less about why you’re the best choice for the job.
“Video submission is not required, but we spent a lot of money on our very own R2 to display holograms of our contestants. Like a lot of money. So send videos, please.”