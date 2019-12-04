× Are you the chosen one? This company wants to pay you $1,000 to watch all Star Wars movies back-to-back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – May the Force be with you. CableTV.com wants to pay one Jedi master $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie back-to-back before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on December 20.

Do you have the midi-chlorians it takes to watch 22 hours and 25 minutes of the Force at work?

“The chosen one must be an active Twitter user who is willing to share their Jedi wisdom and movie-watching experience while tagging the @CableTV team on Twitter. It helps if you’re also active on Twitch, Reddit, or other social media.”

CableTV says you must watch all 10 films, but it can be in any order you would like.

If you are chosen you will receive a welcome package, including: