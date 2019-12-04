Celebrate Christmas at the OKC Zoo’s Breakfast With Santa

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is inviting you to have Breakfast with Santa every Saturday and Sunday before Christmas to celebrate the season.

The first three weekends in December, kids of all ages can be transported to the North Pole with an opportunity to meet Santa!

Guests will enjoy a delicious breakfast, custom cocoa at the hot chocolate bar, cookie decorating station, photos with Santa Claus and a special sea lion presentation.

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, O’Brien potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit kabobs, coffee, tea and orange juice. Adults 21+ can enjoy a mimosa, poinsettia cocktail or a Bloody Mary from the cash bar.

The Zoo is offering 12 opportunities to enjoy Breakfast with Santa:

Saturday, December 7, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 15, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 21, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, December 22, 8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. | 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

ZOOfriends members can get tickets for $22.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (3-11) and seniors (65+).

Non-ZOOfriends can get tickets for $33.99/adults and $27.99 for children (3-11) and seniors (65+).

Tickets, which include admission to the Zoo, are available now.