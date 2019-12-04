Center of Family Love seeking Christmastime donations to help adults with disabilities

OKARCHE, Okla. (KFOR) – There are many ways you can bring some needed Christmas joy to the Center of Family Love, which happens to be looking for people to share in its holiday spirit.

The Center of Family Love is a residential facility for adults living with disabilities, and it can always use a little extra help from community members, especially during the holiday season.

“Whether it is through a monetary donation, volunteering time, donating an item on a resident’s Christmas Wish List or donating an item from the organizational Amazon Smile Wish List, the Center of Family Love is asking for your support,” a Center of Family Love news release states.

Founded by Oklahoma Knights of Columbus members in 1981, the Center of Family Love provides innovative day programs and residential opportunities that motivate individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities to reach for and achieve their dreams.

Since its creation, the center has empowered hundreds of adults throughout the state living with disabilities such as cerebral palsy, autism, severe brain trauma, muscular dystrophy and several other genetic and trauma-related disorders to live productive and meaningful lives.

“These are God’s most precious children who look forward to the Christmas season all year long,” said CEO, Debbie Espinosa, “When you give to our residents you are giving joy, love and excitement to those who can only give back with unlimited love and affection.”

Donations to the center, which are tax deductible, support programs and services for center residents.

You can donate to the Center of Family Love this Christmas season by calling (405) 263-4658 x1042, or by visiting www.centeroffamilylove.org/santashelpers to purchase an item from the Center of Family Love’s Amazon Smile Wish List.

“For every Smile-eligible item purchased from the list, Amazon donates a portion of the proceeds back to the organization of the account holder’s choice,” the news release states.

You can donate to the organization each time you make a Smile eligible purchase on Amazon at no extra cost by making the Center of Family Love your Amazon Smile donation recipient. Just visit smile.amazon.com instead of amazon.com each time you go online to shop on Amazon.

“We are constantly in need of items to support our incredible and deserving residents,” Espinosa said. “While Christmas shopping this season, we would love for you to add an Amazon Smile Wish List item to your shopping list. Every single gift makes a difference and changes lives at the Center of Family Love.”