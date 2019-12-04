Changes coming to Edmond recycling program
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Beginning January 1, 2020, there will be changes to what you can and can’t recycle in the City of Edmond.
Edmond’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, is making changes to their acceptable items list.
Recyclable Items
- Aerosol Cans (only if they are completely empty)
- Aluminum beverage cans
- Prescription vials, yogurt containers, dairy containers, margarine tubs, detergent containers, and fabric softener bottles stamped with a 1 & 2
- Magazines and phone books
- Cake and Cereal boxes
- Juice boxes and other paper cartons
- Newspapers, including ad inserts
- Plastic beverage containers, food containers, clean garden pots, flats, and detergent jugs that are stamped with a 1 & 2 on the bottom
- Shampoo and conditioner bottles stamped with a 2 on the bottom
- Tin food cans and lids (rinse clean, no need to remove labels)
- Cardboard (corrugated paper board)
Non-Recyclable Items
- Appliances
- Glass Bottles/Jars
- Plastics numbered 3 – 7
- Egg cartons
- Foam, including Styrofoam/Polystyrene Foam and packaging materials
- Bubble wrap
- Food
- Hazardous Materials
- Wood/Yard waste
- Wire clothing hangers
- Oil, antifreeze, or chemical containers
- Waxed cartons
- Aluminum foil
- Plastic wrap
- Tissues and used paper towels
- Light Bulbs
- Batteries
- Diapers
- Plastic shopping bags
- Coat hangers
- Stuffed Animals
- Rubber balls
Republic Services says there is no longer a market for, or a way to responsibly recycle, plastics #3-#7 and the carbon footprint to collect, transport and recycle
glass now exceeds the benefit of recycling it. It is no longer environmentally responsible to recycle glass.
“We are always evaluating the benefits as well as the overall impact of recycling in order to ensure that our program is efficient and environmentally friendly.”