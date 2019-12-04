Christmas is going to the dogs for ‘Dog Day in December’ holiday party

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Even pets are prepared to celebrate the season later this week during the annual ‘A Dog Day in December’ holiday party.

Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership will host its fifth annual holiday party and fundraiser on Thursday at the Midtown Mutts Dog Park.

From 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents are encouraged to bring their pups for a pet-friendly holiday party. During the event, dogs can take photos with Santa and enjoy complimentary ‘puppuccinos.’

Santa photos will be printed on-site for a $10 donation.

The event is free, but guests can choose to purchase an early bird ticket in order to skip the line for dog photos.

Goodie bags stuffed with dog treats, toys, and Midtown swag will be available for purchase for $20 each. Each goodie bag will also include a ticket to the ‘After Party at the Holiday Pop-Up Shops’ where guests will receive a beer ticket to The Big Friendly Beer Bus. Some of the goodie bags will even include gift cards to local businesses.

Funds raised from the party will help contribute to public art, events, landscaping, and other amenities in the Midtown District.