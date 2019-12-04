× Congresswoman Horn’s OKC town hall location changed

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Congresswoman Kendra Horn’s upcoming town hall meeting in Oklahoma City has been moved to a new location.

Horn (D-OK 5th District) will hold her 11th and final town hall of 2019 at Santa Fe South High School, 6921 Plaza Mayor Boulevard in Oklahoma City.

The town hall will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and it will be an open-format event. Horn will take questions from members of the public.

Horn will also be in Oklahoma City on Saturday, reading a book to children at Downtown Library, 300 Park Ave., as part of Metropolitan Library System Storytime Saturday.