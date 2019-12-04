Edmond sailor to take part in christening of naval aircraft carrier

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sailor will be able to participate in the christening of a naval aircraft carrier.

According to the Navy Office of Community Outreach, the U.S. Navy will christen its newest aircraft carrier on Saturday, Dec. 7 during a ceremony in Newport News.

Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kristi Dennis, who is assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy, will take part in the ceremony.

“It is a great honor and humbling experience to not only create new traditions with PCU JFK but also know I am a part of carrying on the traditions of the Navy for many generations,” said Dennis.

The crew of PCU John F. Kennedy revealed the carrier’s seal, which integrates elements that honor Kennedy, his service to the Navy, and his vision for space exploration.

The ship’s motto is ‘Serve with Courage.’

“Courage is the foundation of integrity. It defines how you carry yourself in choosing to do what is right even when it is not the popular choice,” said Dennis.