Family alleges sexual assault happened on Ponca City school playground

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A five-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted on school property.

Recess was the 5-year-old’s favorite part of the day, that is, until Tuesday.

“Where were the adults? Why weren't they protecting my child from this kind of thing happening,” said the victim’s mom.

The parents of a kindergartner at Garfield Elementary School in Ponca City says she was sexually assaulted on the playground by a classmate.

“He told her to pull her pants down. She did, she pulled her pants down and her panties. He then proceeded to grab her private parts and then he went and sniffed her rear end,” the child's mom said.

But things got worse when her patents went to speak to school administrators. They say what happened to their daughter was brushed under the rug.

“They are saying it's curiosity, children's curiosity,” her mom said.

We reached out to the spokesperson for the Ponca City School District with questions. They wouldn't go into details, but said the following in a statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students is the top priority of the Ponca City Public School District. There was an incident at Garfield Elementary on Tuesday, December 3. An immediate and thorough investigation was conducted, and multiple agencies were notified and are involved. Parents of all parties involved were notified and informed of the situation. The district cannot provide specific details, but swift action was taken in order to protect every student. The safety of our students will continue to be the top focus each and every day.”

“You send your child to a public school where they are supposed to protect your children and they don't. You can't trust public schools. What has the world come to,” said the victim’s father said.

The father was even asked to leave school property after showing up to the superintendent`s office demanding answers.

“They didn`t care. There was no feeling at all there. It was, 'Oh, well. It happened. What are you going to do about it,'” he said.

The family said they plan to remove all their children from Ponca City Schools to be home-schooled. The parents have also spoken to an attorney about what happened.