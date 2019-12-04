Game wardens catch serial poacher; deer heads seized along with guns and meth

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma game wardens from multiple counties worked together to catch a serial poacher.

Wardens from Canadian County, Kingfisher County and Major County worked several nights to apprehend the poacher after receiving reports of multiple deer with their head cut off west of Hennessey, along Turkey Creek, according to a news release on the Oklahoma Game Wardens Facebook page.

Canadian County Warden John Grellner saw a pickup driving erratically and at high speeds across a couple wheat fields, attempting to run over a coyote, according to the news release.

Grellner pursued the pickup, but could not safely keep up with the suspect because of the muddy roads.

The suspect drove onto an oil lease road. Grellner and Kingfisher County Warden Blake Pearson were able to apprehend the suspect as he came out of the lease road.

The wardens found five deer heads, syringes, meth, a rifle and a pistol in the suspect’s pickup, according to the news release.

The suspect was arrested and taken to jail.

Major County Warden Phillip Cottrill also participated in the investigation.