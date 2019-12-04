× Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 bringing tour to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Grammy Award-winning band has announced additional stops on its multi-country tour, including a stop in Oklahoma City.

On Wednesday, Maroon 5 announced dates for its upcoming 2020 U.S. tour, which marks the biggest U.S. shows of the band’s career.

Organizers say Meghan Trainor will be the opening act for all of the U.S. shows.

In addition to playing iconic venues like Wrigley Field and Fenway Park, Maroon 5 announced that it will also be stopping in Oklahoma City to perform at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Oklahoma City show is set for August 4.

American Express and Citi cardmembers can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public on Monday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 13.