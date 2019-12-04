Lake Arcadia to temporarily close part of mountain biking trail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) - One part of an Edmond mountain biking trail will soon be closed, causing some cyclists to be concerned about the future of the trail.

“I really do in my heart feel like we’re gonna lose what we have here just because there’s gonna be a concrete road in the middle of it,” said Alicia Merrill, who uses Arcadia’s mountain biking trails.

The mountain biking trail at Arcadia Lake is the only one in the northeast part of the metro. The closest is 20 minutes away at Bluff Creek.

But with plans for a new paved trail in the same area, cyclists like Merrill are worried.

“We’ve already lost an alternate route, so, I see that this is the way it’s going to progress. I was devastated at first and I’m very hopeful that they do keep the trails and maybe even build on to it,” Merrill said.

The new paved trail is set to be 2.4 miles long, costing the city $3.5 million, with ODOT forking out nearly $1 million for the project.

It will start at the Midwest Boulevard entry area and then run all the way to Post Road.

“I want to make it clear. While we’re closing down a section of the mountain biking trail for a period of time during this construction, really because of safety, and liability. We just don’t want anybody to get hurt,” said Josh Moore, Edmond City Councilman, Ward 2.

But Moore said the part of the mountain biking trail west of Midwest Boulevard will remain open during construction of the new paved path.

But that new path will impact some of the old mountain biking trails, and, unfortunately, the people who maintain those trails won’t be able to reroute them or build new ones until after construction is completed.

“We would prefer to be able to keep it and not have to deal with it, but at the same time, it is what it is. There’s a lot of users who would like to see a paved option,” said Chase Ray, Edmond Bicycle Committee vice-chair and Arcadia Lake trail boss,

Construction on the new paved trail is set to start around the first of the year. It should wrap up at the end of spring or early summer.