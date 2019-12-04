Man accused of causing deadly crash charged with murder

YALE, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase that claimed the lives of two people has been charged in connection with the crime.

Last month, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol told News 4 that 23-year-old Tommy McClendon, Jr. stole a truck and led a Yale police officer on a high-speed chase along Norfolk Rd.

Investigators say McClendon was going over 100 miles per hour at some points during the chase.

As they reached Hwy. 51 near Yale, McClendon failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a 2019 Honda Passport.

According to an accident report from OHP, two passengers in the Honda died at the scene from massive injuries. Officials identified the victims as 77-year-old Floyd Margason, Jr. and 28-year-old Shelayna Knott.

Authorities say McClendon ran from the wreckage and hid in the woods before he surrendered to police.

“Two people died as a result of this. We found the right person,” said Capt. Gary Vinson, with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, investigators believe McClendon might have been under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

According to online court records, McClendon has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the case.

His next hearing is set for Thursday.