Man facing charges after leading officers on high-speed chase through 3 counties

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) – A man is in the hospital following a high-speed chase through three Oklahoma counties earlier this week.

Around 4 a.m. on Monday, Chief Stephen Ortega, with the Thackerville Police Department, pulled over a driver after they made an illegal U-turn.

The driver told Ortega that he was trying to find his friend who was walking down the road in the dark.

At that point, Ortega spotted a pistol under the driver’s leg and told him to get out of the vehicle. Instead of getting out, officials say 24-year-old Joshua Rember sped off in his pickup truck.

During the chase, KXII reports that speeds reached 100 miles per hour, adding that Rember drove on the wrong side of the road several times.

The chase, which crossed three Oklahoma counties, came to an end when Rember lost control of his truck and crashed.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will likely face charges for reckless driving and eluding.