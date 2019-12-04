Metro woman steals car with teen girl locked inside; girl tells News 4 about her escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Metro police arrested a woman after investigators say she stole a car with a 15-year-old girl locked inside. The teen tells News 4 she put up a fight while begging the woman to let her out.

“Someone stole the car,” the caller said.

“Someone stole your car,” the 911 operator asked.

“Yes! Please! Please,” the caller said.

A quick after school visit to a relative turned into a trip of terror for Yulisa Carrillo.

Her mom got out of the car to go inside a home near NW 11th and Penn, but the 15-year-old decided to stay behind with the car running.

“I was distracted,” Carrillo said. “I wasn’t looking around. I was on my phone.”

In a matter of seconds, police say Nicole Merriman slipped into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in reverse.

Yulisa was screaming for help and banging on the windows while her mom began chasing after her.

The teen was locked inside when she went into survival mode.

She reached over the console to try to grab the keys out of the ignition.

“I was like, 'If I don’t fight or try my best to get out, who is going to help me,'” Carrillo said.

And that fight worked.

After only traveling a few miles, the woman turned to Yulisa with a stern warning.

“She was like, 'Get out of the car or I’ll kill you,'” Carrillo said.

So the car slowed down, the doors unlocked and Yulisha jumped out safe and sound.

Police caught up to the white car and put Merriman in handcuffs.

“It all hit me like, 'Wow, that actually happened,'” Carrillo said.

Marriman is facing a Larceny of a Motor Vehicle charge.

Police tell News 4 before they caught her she had gone to a nearby business and stole a phone from an elderly woman.