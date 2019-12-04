Mother arrested, witness sought after baby dies in hotel he was born in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A woman was arrested for child neglect after a deceased baby was found in the sink of her hotel room.

On Thursday, OKCPD officers responded to the Red Roof Inn where they found a deceased baby wrapped in a towel on the bed of one of the rooms.

According to the probable cause affidavit, there was blood all over the hotel room floor, bathtub, toilet, sink, and bedding.

A woman inside the room, Rebecca Greene, told paramedics that she felt something coming out of her and didn’t know she pregnant.

Greene allegedly pulled the baby out by his legs. She said the baby was moving when he came out.

Greene told the paramedics she filled the sink up with water and placed the baby in it while she tied off and cut the umbilical cord.

She said while bathing him, she saw him move his arm one last time.

Greene was arrested on charges of child neglect and drug possession.

Oklahoma City police are looking for a man who they believed may be a key witness in the case.

If you recognize him, call crime stoppers at (405)-235-7300.