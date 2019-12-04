New sports equipment donated to OKC public schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 20 Oklahoma City public schools will receive thousands of dollars worth of new sports equipment thanks to a nonprofit.

Cleats for Kids (C4K) is donating $12,000 worth of new sports equipment to enrich existing physical education classes.

“These Power Play Packs were made possible through C4K’s partnership with Blue Cross Blue Shield and contain equipment and activity ideas for elementary school students,” a C4K news release states.

The equipment includes bean bags, foam balls, cones, hula hoops, poly spots, scrimmage vests, and assorted sports balls. The first batch of equipment will be delivered to Cleveland Elementary School on Thursday.

“Coaches and teachers have reported that students who are active during the school day focus better during class and perform better on tests. By helping these schools enrich their existing PE classes, we hope to give these students a great foundation to do their best every day,” the news release states.