ODOT and Canadian County work together on dangerous intersection issue

Posted 6:00 pm, December 4, 2019, by

CANADIAN COUNTY – After 73-year-old Ray Davis died in an accident at the Banner Rd. and Highway 66 intersection, his daughter Candy Davis-Schwarz made it her mission to make sure that didn’t happen to anyone else.

That’s why she was furious to find out there isn’t a stoplight here because of a disagreement between ODOT and Canadian County over who would pay to maintain it.

“Whether it’s ODOT or whether its the commissioner I don`t know.  I really at this point don`t care,” Candy told News 4.  “We want that fixed now.  I mean not in six months, not in a year, not in five years.  I want to see it tomorrow, next week.”

News 4 spoke with County Commissioner Marc Hader last week, he said the two sides already had a previously scheduled meeting for Wednesday to discuss this exact issue.

“We came up with, long term, a signal for the solution,” Hader said.  “We are going to try and get that 4-way-stop and some other measure in place for a temporary solution.”

ODOT and county officials say there will be a traffic signal.

They say the process could take two years or more, so that’s why in the meantime they plan on making it a 4-way-stop.

“The stop signs are the perfect interim countermeasure to happen in advance of a traffic signal,” ODOT Chief Engineer Brian Taylor said.  “With the 4-way-stop we get to train the public to a stop condition.”

They hope to have that done in the next 45-60 days.

Commissioner Hader says when the light does go up, they’ll use a maintenance bond to pay a third party to take care of the signal.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.