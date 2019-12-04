OKC Airport Trust upgraded to A1 rating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service cited a “stable outlook” as they upgraded the Airport Trust to an A1 rating.

“This rating confirms the Trust’s strong financial position,” said Tara Summerlin, Business Manager. “The higher rating allows us to get better results and lower interest rates on bond funding, ultimately enabling our capital dollars to go further.”

The Airport Trust supervises the management and operation of all three city-owned airports, including WRWA, Wiley Post Airport and Clarence E. Page Airport.

The evaluation factored in the revenues and operations of the trust, including the $89 million terminal expansion project that allows for future airline capacity and enplanement growth at WRWA.

“Additionally, the air service area for WRWA benefits from good demographics and the presence of strong government agencies, universities and Tinker Air Force Base,” the news release states.

Projected growth for 2020 is positive with an anticipated three percent increase in passenger traffic along with new or enhanced air service at WRWA.