OKC police seek help ID’ing convenience store robbery suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are asking for help in identifying an armed man who robbed a convenience store while wearing a mask and hood.

“This masked, hooded man robbed a convenience store at gunpoint,” Oklahoma City police said on Facebook.

The robbery occurred in the 500 block of SW 25th Street on Nov. 28 at about 6:57 p.m.

A surveillance video posted to YouTube shows the armed man hopping over the counter and robbing the store as the store clerk sits behind the counter.

The suspect is holding a handgun, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that says “BRICKTOWN,” blue jeans and an animal-type mask with what appears to be yellow-and-orange tipped floppy ears.

“Although he went to great lengths to conceal his identity, we’re hopeful someone might recognize something about him and contact Crime Stoppers,” police said.

If you have information about the suspect, call (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com.

“Tipsters can remain anonymous, and may be eligible for a cash reward,” police said.