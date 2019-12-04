× OKC Zoo staff members go to Zimbabwe to help with African painted dog conservation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is continuing its effort to conserve the endangered African painted dog.

Zoo officials selected Director of Veterinary Services Dr. Jennifer D’Agostino and Social Media Coordinator Sabrina Heise to go to Zimbabwe and assist the Painted Dog Research Trust (PDRT) with its conservation initiatives, according to an Oklahoma City Zoo news release posted to Facebook.

“When I learned that I was going to Zimbabwe, I was in utter stock, especially considering that my background is not in animal care or education – unlike my colleagues who went before me. However, I was confident that I could contribute a different set of skills that could potentially outlast the two weeks I would spend in Africa. My passion has always been wildlife conservation, and so the reality of making the journey to help the PDRT in a whole new way, was a dream come true,” Heise said.

