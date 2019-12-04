× OKCPD make arrest in October quadruple shooting that left two dead

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an October quadruple shooting that killed two men on the city’s northwest side.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Mikel Carter on a litany of charges following a shooting on October 25 at a home near NW 12th and Penn.

When crews arrived, they realized four people had been shot.

Investigators say 33-year-old Ashton Wilson's body was found inside the home, and 40-year-old Dwan Scott was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say 37-year-old Joe Liles was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A female victim was also found at the scene, but her identity has never been released.

Carter is being held without bond on two Murder in the First Degree charges, two Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charges, and Robbery with a Firearm charges.

He also faces a Obstructing Police Officer charge, several Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance charges, two Possession CDS With Intent To Distribute charges, multitude of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges, and an Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle charge.