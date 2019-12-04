Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic opens new site in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – If you suffer from allergies, you’ve likely turned to over-the-counter medication to help control the symptoms.

Sometimes, those over-the-counter medications are not enough.

Some patients may need allergy shots, but it can be a hassle to head to a clinic that can be many miles from home.

Now, patients in the west metro who need allergy shots won’t have to travel very far to get the care they need.

Oklahoma Allergy & Asthma Clinic announced that it is opening its newest satellite clinic at 1601 Health Center Parkway in Yukon.

The clinic is staffed by five board-certified allergists.

In the past, officials say patients had to drive to Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond or Midwest City for treatment.

“Patients have been requesting a Yukon location for many years and we are excited to be able to serve them now and others who are on the western side of Oklahoma,” said OAAC Chief Operator Officer Scott Dennis. “We are honored to become an active part of this vibrant Yukon area and its surrounding communities.”

The clinic was supposed to open in January 2020, but it was able to open its doors early.

“In 2020, the Oklahoma Allergy and Asthma Clinic will celebrate 95 years of service to Oklahoma,” said OAAC Board President Dr. Chong. “We look forward to providing world-class allergy and asthma care for many years to come to Yukon and across Oklahoma.”