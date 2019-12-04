× Oklahoma City voters to head to the polls next week for MAPS 4

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In one week, Oklahoma City residents will head to the polls to vote on the new MAPS 4 initiative.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million. Officials say it would keep Oklahoma City’s sales tax rate unchanged and would take effect when the Better Streets, Safer City temporary sales tax expires.

Supporters say this is the first MAPS that features a lot of resources going toward human services that support the most vulnerable citizens in Oklahoma City.

Critics argue that citizens should be able to vote on individual projects rather than the 16 projects as an entire package.

Oklahoma City voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Dec. 10 to vote on the measure, which will be the only item on the ballot.

If passed, the one-cent sales tax would go into effect on April 1, 2020 as the previous temporary sales tax expires.