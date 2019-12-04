Oklahoma County judge admonished for not paying taxes, tickets

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/AP) –Oklahoma’s highest court admonished an embattled Oklahoma County district judge who failed to pay her taxes and more than 60 parking tickets.

However, the court narrowly decided against filing a petition for her removal.

In September, it came to light that Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater was demanding that Oklahoma County District Judge Kendra Coleman step back from ruling on criminal cases.

According to a motion filed by Prater, he claimed that Coleman “intentionally violated” ethics rules by failing to report final campaign contributions.

However, Coleman’s attorney said it was a simple mistake because reporting campaign finances can be complex.

“Especially for first-time candidates, and people make mistakes. They get behind, but it doesn’t mean that they’re hiding anything,” Geoffrey Long, Coleman’s campaign finance attorney, told News 4.

Prater disagrees, saying she has “actively concealed the sources of contributions” and alleges that she is “bent on returning campaign favors” for defendants represented by campaign donors.