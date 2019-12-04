Oklahoma man at center of Amber Alert charged with kidnapping

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who was arrested after allegedly taking a 3-year-old child at gunpoint has now been charged in connection with the crime.

Officials say it all started when the child’s mother was driving and noticed her ex-boyfriend following her.

She told investigators that he contacted her and demanded that she pull over into a convenience store parking lot. She says he demanded $150 or said he would start shooting at the car.

The victim said she was worried about her 3-year-old son in the vehicle, so she pulled over.

“He pulled over at a convenience store, so did she; they were in separate vehicles,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

While at a gas station near S.E. 149th and Sunnylane, the victim told 28-year-old Marcellias Arterberry that the ATM wasn’t working. She says that is when he grabbed her son and pulled out a gun.

“Told her that she could have the child back when he got money from her,” Knight said. “He then left with the child.”

An Amber Alert was issued and Arterberry was eventually arrested. Fortunately, the child wasn’t harmed.

“It’s sad and frightening when a child is at the center of something like this where you have people in a relationship and they aren’t getting along and they end up using the child as a pawn to get something from the other and that’s exactly what happened in this case,” said Knight.

According to online court records, Arterberry is now facing charges for the crime.

Arterberry has been charged with kidnapping with extortion and attempting, threatening, or planning bodily harm.