BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called upon to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard, Wednesday night.

An OSBI official confirmed that the agency was asked to investigate the shooting, which is reported to have occurred in Blanchard’s downtown area.

Agents are en route to the scene of the shooting as of 10:50 p.m. Wednesday.

No further details were provided.

