OU and OSU Dominate Big 12 Football Awards

For the first time in 17 years, a running back has won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. OSU’s Chuba Hubbard picked up the honor after rushing for 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s the seventh Cowboy to take home the honor.

Jalen Hurts didn’t go home empty handed. The OU quarterback earned Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the year honors. Hurts, who was second in rushing only behind Hubbard in the Big 12, passed for 3,347 yards, 31 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He did that while completing nearly 72 percent of his passes. Hurts also rushed for 1,217 yards and 18 touchdowns.

OSU’s Spencer Sanders picked up Offensive Freshman of the Year for his play. Sanders, who missed the final two games of the regular season with a hand injury, passed for 2,065 yards, 16 touchdowns this season. Sanders also rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns.

OU Center Creed Humphrey picked up Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year. The redshirt sophomore is the fourth straight Sooners to win an offensive lineman of the year honor.

Oklahoma’s LaRon Stokes picked up Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year. He registered 13 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss and a half sack. OU has won 46 individual Big 12 Awards which is the most in the conferences history.

The Conference also announced it’s All-Big 12 Teams. Here’s the Sooners and Cowboys that made the cut:

All-Big 12 First Team: QB – Jalen Hurts (OU), RB – Chuba Hubbard (OSU), WR – CeeDee Lamb (OU), OL – Creed Humphrey (OU), Norman North star TE – Charlie Kolar (Iowa State), LB – Kenneth Murray (OU), DB – Kolby Harvell-Peel (OSU)

All-Big 12 Second Team: RB – Kennedy Brooks (OU), WR – Jeremiah Hall (OU), WR – Tylan Wallace (OSU), OL – Adrian Ealy (OU), PK – Gabe Brkic (OU), DL – Neville Gallimore (OU), DL – Ronnie Perkins (OU), LB – Malcolm Rodriguez (OSU), LB – Amen Ogbongbemiga (OSU), DB – Parnell Motley (OU),

Honorable Mention: OU: Gabe Brkic (STPoY), Pat Fields (DB), Neville Gallimore (DLoY), Jalen Hurts (OPoY), CeeDee Lamb (KR/PR & OPoY), Reeves Mundschau (P), Kenneth Murray (DPoY), Jalen Redmond (DL & DFoY), Delarrin Turner-Yell (DB), DaShaun White (LB)

OSU: Matt Ammendola (PK & STPoY), Israel Antwine (DL & DNoY), Trace Ford (DL & DFoY), A.J. Green (DB), Kolby Harvell-Peel (DPoY),

Tom Hutton (P), Teven Jenkins (OL), Marcus Keyes (OL), Tre Sterling (DB), Dillon Stoner (WR & KR/PR), Johnny Wilson (OL), Jelani Woods (TE)