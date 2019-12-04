Police investigate incident involving assault with a baseball bat

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) - A wild night involving a baseball bat and a man running through the woods is under investigation.
Officers were called out on a disturbance Tuesday night along Jones Road.
Police found two people at a home that had injuries consistent with being beaten with a baseball bat.
The people told officers that the suspect took off running into the woods and was possibly armed with a rifle.
The wanted person was found a mile away in Lincoln County.
The investigation into exactly what happened remains ongoing.
So far, no arrests have been made in the case.