Police investigate incident involving assault with a baseball bat

Posted 5:35 pm, December 4, 2019, by
Data pix.

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) - A wild night involving a baseball bat and a man running through the woods is under investigation.

Officers were called out on a disturbance Tuesday night along Jones Road.

Police found two people at a home that had injuries consistent with being beaten with a baseball bat.

The people told officers that the suspect took off running into the woods and was possibly armed with a rifle.

The wanted person was found a mile away in Lincoln County.

The investigation into exactly what happened remains ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

