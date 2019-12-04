Police investigate incident involving assault with a baseball bat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) - A wild night involving a baseball bat and a man running through the woods is under investigation.

Officers were called out on a disturbance Tuesday night along Jones Road.

Police found two people at a home that had injuries consistent with being beaten with a baseball bat.

The people told officers that the suspect took off running into the woods and was possibly armed with a rifle.

The wanted person was found a mile away in Lincoln County.

The investigation into exactly what happened remains ongoing.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.