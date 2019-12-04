× Salvation Army of Central OK says more than 400 angels have yet to be adopted from trees

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Hundreds of children and dozens of seniors in central Oklahoma need your help fulfilling their Christmas wishes.

Right now more than 400 lists remain on Angel Trees in the metro.

Of course, on a lot of the lists, you’ll find things like electronics and games but you’ll also find simple things like socks, shirts, and shoes.

Those are simple things that can make a big difference in the lives of these children.

“They might not know the gifts came from the public but it certainly gives them hope with their families that their life is going to be ok and they’re going to end 2019 with a bright spot,” said Major Susan Ellis with the Salvation Army.

With less than 10 days left until the deadline, Ellis says about 400 children and dozens of senior angels’ lists remain on their trees in Oklahoma County.

“We are a little concerned, we’d like at this point to be dwindling down and just be taking care of manning the tables to receive the gifts that are being adopted out,” Ellis said.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Angel Tree program at the normal time this year.

However, Ellis says this year’s late Thanksgiving date could have played a role in this shortage as it has shortened the shopping season.

Regardless – they need the gifts by December 10th so they can be sorted.

The lists are just suggestions.

“Obviously no one is obligated to buy everything on the tag and we appreciate anything that they’re able to do,” Ellis said.

In fact, the Salvation Army also needs forgotten angel lists fulfilled.

These are supplemental items for children and seniors to ensure struggling families have holiday gifts to celebrate the season.

Some items they always need are things like socks, shoes, pajamas and basic games and toys lots of children can enjoy.

Don’t forget to leave the gifts unwrapped.

If not all of the angels are adopted, the Salvation Army will provide gifts to all families who have requested them by using supplemental gifts and funds.

However, fulfilling angels lists is the best way to ensure the children and seniors get what they want for the holidays.