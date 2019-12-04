Sears opens new outlet shop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Sears closed stores across the country, company officials announced the opening of an outlet store in Oklahoma City.

“We look forward to becoming the bargain hunter’s paradise for the Oklahoma City community, offering customers great deals on entry-level priced to high-end home appliances, grills, lawnmowers, patio furniture, small kitchen appliances, home goods and more,” said the store manager of the new Sears Outlet in Oklahoma City. “Our product assortment is ever-changing and customers can expect to see new items every time they visit. To find exactly what they want and need, customers can rely on our expert sales team to simplify the outlet shopping experience.”

Recently, a new Sears Outlet Store opened at 2805 S.W. 29th St., in Oklahoma City.

Officials say each store sells new, one-of-a-kind, discontinued, used, reconditioned, overstocked and cosmetically blemished products at a significantly lower price.