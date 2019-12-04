× Thunder Win Streak Snapped By The Pacers

OKC played one of their worst games of the season against Indiana early in the season. The Thunder tried to rebound from that against the Pacers at home.

Steven Adams got off to a hot start scoring 10 of the Thunder’s first 13 points. Adams didn’t miss a shot the entire night going eight of eight from the field with 20. He was a load inside. OKC built an early lead.

In the second, the Pacers started to shine. Former Thunder guard Doug McDermott hit a three and then a jumper to give Indy an edge. He finished with 14 off the bench.

Dennis Schroder made some incredible plays in the paint in the second on a night he added 18 points. The Thunder had a one point edge at the break.

In the third, Danilo Gallinari went crazy. He knocked down his first four three pointers and then had a tip in. OKC built a four point lead. He was one of just three players in double figures for the Thunder.

In the fourth though, that’s when the Pacers pulled away. Chris Paul didn’t hit a shot until late in the fourth, then hit another jumper on the next possession. He had just four points. But late in the game, off a miss, Domantas Sabonis grabbed a board and put it back to give Indiana a four point lead. Sabonis had 17 points and 13 boards.

The Thunder found themselves down five after Jeremy Lamb hit a key jumper from the elbow. Lamb had 13 points. All five Pacer starters finished in double figures and seven finished in double figures overall for Indy.

Despite that, with under 20 to play, Terrance Ferguson got a good look at three for the tie, but it rimmed out. With the Thunder down five, Justin Holiday stole the ensuing inbound pass and took it coast to coast with the flush to finish the Thunder. OKC was dropped 107-100 as the Pacers swept the season series.

Next up for the Thunder, Minnesota comes to town Friday night.