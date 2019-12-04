“We had so many plans,” Oklahoma family heartbroken after loved one’s body found

PUSHMATAHA, Okla. (KXII) – An Oklahoma family is still searching for answers more than two weeks after their loved one’s body was found in Bryan County.

On Nov. 14, officials with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation say a resident found a body inside a vehicle on a rural road in Bryan County.

At the time, investigators say the resident was searching for people who had been hunting illegally when she made the tragic discovery.

Two weeks later, OSBI agents announced that the victim was identified as 27-year-old John Talon Self.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has not released Self’s cause or manner of death. However, his family says they believe he was murdered.

“We had so many plans. Now one act of violence and he’s gone,” Traci Self, John’s mother, told KXII.

Family members say Self had just turned 27-years-old when his body was discovered. They say he had dreams of training hog dogs and was just getting back on his feet when he was killed.

If you have any information on Self’s death, call the OSBI at 1-800-522-8017.