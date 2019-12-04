× Woman arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle with teenager in passenger’s seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman was taken into custody after she allegedly stole a vehicle with a teenager in the passenger’s seat.

On Dec. 3, officers were called to an area near N.W. 23rd and Pennsylvania Ave. following a reported stolen vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted the stolen vehicle heading southbound on Penn. Authorities pulled the vehicle over just a few blocks away and arrested 43-year-old Nicole Merriman.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim stopped at a house and decided to run inside while her teenage daughter was still in the passenger’s seat.

While the victim was inside the house, Merriman jumped into the driver’s seat of the vehicle and took off, according to investigators.

When the victim saw the suspect get in her car, she told police that she ran after the vehicle and her daughter.

The teenager told police that she tried to stop the suspect by “grabbing the keys of the vehicle,” and said she “attempted to put the car back into park.”

A few blocks away, Merriman stopped the car and allegedly told the girl, “Get out or I’ll kill you.”

Merriman was arrested on complaints of kidnapping and larceny of a vehicle.