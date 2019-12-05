× Bicyclist killed on Kay County highway

KAY COUNTY (KFOR) – A man riding a bicycle was killed Thursday when he was hit by a vehicle in Kay County.

Allen Keith Breaux, 47, of Wichita, Kan., died on U.S. 77, just north of Adobe Road and three miles south of Newkirk in Kay County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Breaux was riding a Huffy bicycle north on U.S. 77 when at approximately 8:03 a.m. he was hit by a northbound 2015 Nissan Juke driven by a Ponca City woman.

Both the Juke and the bike went off the right side of the road.

“Inattentive driving” was listed as the cause of the collision.