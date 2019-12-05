Christmas classics coming to Harkins Theatres Bricktown 16

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Beloved Christmas movies such as It’s a Wonderful Life, A Christmas Story, and Elf are coming to Harkins Theatres locations this Christmas season.

Harkins’ Tuesday Night Classics series will take on a Yuletide theme throughout December by featuring Christmas movies on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

Christmas classics will also be shown at 10 a.m. on Saturdays at Harkins locations.

Oklahoma City has a Harkins Theatres location, the Bricktown 16 at 150 E. Reno Ave.

The first Christmas classic to play at the theater is the animated film The Star. It will play at 10:40 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Bricktown 16.

Here is a list of the other Christmas movies that Harkins Theatres will show:

Tuesday Night Classics Showings on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.:

December 10 – Elf (2003)

December 17 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

December 24 – A Christmas Story (1983)

Special Saturday TNC Showings at 10 a.m.:

December 07 – The Holiday (2006)

December 14 – The Polar Express (2004)

December 21 – It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

Click here for locations, showtimes and to purchase tickets.