× Chuba Hubbard A Finalist for Walter Camp Award

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has been named one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award as the national player of the year.

Hubbard has 1,936 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns, plus 21 catches for 183 yards receiving this season for the Cowboys.

The other finalists are LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor.

The winner will be named on December 12.

The only time an OSU player has won the award was Barry Sanders in 1988.