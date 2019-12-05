Election board: 21 candidates file to be on Oklahoma’s presidential primary ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma voters will see a record number of candidates on the ballot for next year’s presidential primary election.

The candidate filing period just wrapped up on Wednesday night.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 21 candidates filed to be on the March ballot for Oklahoma’s presidential primary election.

In all, voters will choose from 15 Democrats and six Republicans, including President Donald Trump.

The old record was set at 19 candidates in 2016 and 1988.

California Sen. Kamala Harris, who dropped out of the race this week, has filed paperwork to remove her name from the ballot.

Voters will head to the polls on March 3 as part of the ‘Super Tuesday’ primary elections.