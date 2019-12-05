Family thanks Seminole County woman for helping save grandmother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A pair of unlikely strangers met by chance after an elderly woman who was involved in a bad car accident was saved by who her family is calling a “guardian angel.”

“I went around to the windshield and I knocked on the windshield and I said, ‘Are you okay?’ And she says, ‘I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe.’ And she’s hollering, ‘Get me out. Get me out,’” said Tricia Hardy, who helped the accident victim.

It was a chance encounter that Hardy was in the right place at the right time, driving up on the accident just a few miles east of Seminole on Highway 9.

Bernice Spoon, 74, was inside a white SUV. The vehicle was knocked onto its side during the Monday night accident, injuring Spoon.

“We weren’t able to get her out of the vehicle. We tried, but the position she was in, it was too awkward to get her out without hurting her,” Hardy said.

But Hardy was able to climb into the SUV and release Spoon from her seatbelt, which was making it hard for her to breathe. Hardy even sat in the vehicle with Spoon, comforting her until help arrived.

“What she did for us, it’s absolutely amazing what she did. She was a guardian angel for my grandmother,” said Calvin Brown, Spoon’s grandson.

“I don’t feel like I’m a guardian angel, but I’m glad I was there,” Hardy said.

Spoon was pinned for 40 minutes before she could be freed from the vehicle.

“She was a tough old bird. She didn’t cry. She just wanted out,” Hardy said.

Spoon was then med-flighted to OU Medical Center. Her family says while she’s doing better now, she has a long road to go.

“She broke her fibula and tibia, so she has a little bit of a long recovery to go through for that. She broke a few ribs, as well, and a concussion,” Brown said.

As for Hardy, she said she now feels connected to Spoon and her family, and is looking forward to when they can finally meet again.

“I just feel like we were put there at the right time. I think that somebody else has a play in that,” Hardy said.

Now both Spoon and Hardy are planning to meet on Saturday when Hardy visits the hospital.

OHP said there were two people in the other vehicle involved in the accident. One was not hurt, the other was taken to the hospital and released.

Spoon's family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical costs.