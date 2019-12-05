“It still doesn’t feel real,” Three teens arrested after father of two fatally shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) -- Three teens have been arrested on complaints of murder in connection to a Harrah man's death.

"It still doesn't feel real," April O'Hagan told News 4.

Earlier this week, the family of 23-year-old Jacob O'Hagan, a father of two, received the heartbreaking news that O'Hagan had been shot in the head and killed outside a home in Harrah.

"The rumors of it being because of his past are all crap, he paid for his past aggressions and he was trying to make a better life," April O'Hagan said.

O'Hagan's family was left with a laundry list of questions, like why he died and who pulled the trigger.

Neighbors who heard the shots were also left wondering what happened.

"There was somebody else on the other side that told me what he heard and I was putting two stories together," Amy Coley, who lives nearby, said.

Now, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is connecting the dots.

"After a thorough investigation, it appears that the victim in this case, Mr. O'Hagan, actually participated in what was a drug deal robbery gone wrong," Mark Myers with the OCSO said.

News 4 is not naming them until charges are officially filed, but three underage teens are now locked up in connection with O'Hagan's death.

Investigators believe O'Hagan and one of the teens set up a drug deal and planned to rob the other two teens.

"That's when Mr. O'Hagan was shot- when he actually reached in the vehicle to steal a very small amount of marijuana," Myers said.

O'Hagan's body was found in a pool of blood.

The teens were arrested a day later in Midwest City.

"It's very unfortunate. In this case, we have a group of teenagers who in just a few seconds made some very bad choices and now, they'll have to suffer from the consequences that they made that night," Myers said.

Two of the teens are facing first-degree murder charges and one of the teens is facing a second-degree murder charge along with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

