Just Kids Pediatrics – Is it Safe To Get Your Kid’s Ears Pierced at the Mall?



Ear piercing is very common, and many people often forget the medical aspect of it all. According to Just Kids Pediatrics (JKP), ear piercings have the potential to cause infection and should be treated as a medical procedure.

Just Kids Pediatrics is a primary and urgent care facility serving patients in the Oklahoma City metro area. JKP offers medical-grade ear-piercing services to provide a safe option for parents. Their nurses and providers use the Blomdahl System and Blomdahl Medical products to perform the procedure. Blomdahl Medical has used modern technology to develop medical-grade materials, which are safer than what’s typically used in malls and jewelry stores.

According to Just Kids Pediatrics, “Blomdahl is a sterile system where a disposable cartridge is replaced with every piercing and medical-grade plastic or titanium piercing studs are used to reduce the chance of an allergic reaction.” For parents with children that tend to have sensitive skin, Blomdahl is a more suitable alternative.

Just Kids Pediatrics offers medical-grade ear piercing to children starting at two months old, and up to 19 years old. Parents can get medical-grade ear-piercing performed by their nursing staff for $90, which includes a set of two sterile earrings, topical anesthetic, aftercare instructions, and an aftercare kit. Learn more about pricing and the Blomdahl System here.

For more information and appointment scheduling, visit justkidspeds.com or one of their four locations in Moore, South OKC, North OKC, and Mustang (coming Winter 2019). You can also follow Just Kids Pediatrics on Facebook at justkidspeds to stay up-to-date.

From little league to all American, sports come with the potential for injuries. Just Kids Pediatrics get questions from parents often on how to keep their children safe while playing. Here are the tips they share:

Sports physical

Most organized sports require a sports physical for eligibility. Just Kids Pediatrics suggests that parents avoid sending their children for physicals at their schools, and instead recommend bringing their children to the doctor for the exam. Patients benefit from being examined by a physician that knows their medical history.

Keep the coach informed

Before your child plays, be sure that their emergency contact information is on file, and notify the coach of any medical restrictions your child has.

Get the right gear

Sports gear can be expensive, but the price is well worth it. All athletes need to have the protective equipment that can shield them from being injured. Just Kids Pediatrics also reminds parents to check to ensure that the gear fits appropriately, as ill-fitting gear can be a cause for injury.

Stay healthy

Staying active alone isn’t enough to keep your child healthy. Just Kids Pediatrics also recommends that athletes follow a well-balanced diet and get adequate sleep.

Drink lots of water

Sports drinks can be sugary, and while they’re not all bad, it’s also good to drink water. Keep your child hydrated between each play.

Stretch

Kids are full of energy and are usually ready to start playing right away. To prevent injuries and keep your child safe, take a moment to make sure they slow down and stretch. Most teams have a warm-up routine that they complete together, but if not, parents can create their own.

CPR

In the event of a medical emergency, it’s good to have a parent or coach around that knows CPR. Just Kids Pediatrics recommends parents find their child a coach that is CPR certified.

Being a primary and urgent care facility, parents can bring their children to Just Kids Pediatrics if they incur a sports injury. Whether it’s the evening or weekend, patients can see the same family of doctors that know their medical history. Just Kids Pediatrics is designed to handle minor conditions and more serious ones such as broken bones. With an in-house X-ray machine and lab testing, patients can get all the necessary treatment to care for their injuries all in one place.

For more information and appointment scheduling, visit justkidspeds.com or one of their four locations in Moore, South OKC, North OKC, and Mustang (coming Winter 2019). You can also follow Just Kids Pediatrics on Facebook at justkidspeds to stay up-to-date.