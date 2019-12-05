Laid off Halliburton workers find hope at job hiring event in El Reno

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) - Oklahomans worked side by side out on the oil field for Halliburton.

They became close.

"You're more working with them than you are at your house with your family,” Dalton Stelzer, a former employee at Halliburton said.

But Monday things changed when they found out they were getting laid off. Halliburton cutting more than 800 jobs.

"I got a phone call the Friday before that says, 'show up at the yard at 9 am' and I was like 'this can't be good,'” Jeffrey Flores, former equipment operator at Halliburton said.

But it wasn't a total shock.

“Kind of saw the writing on the wall. Kind of figured it was coming because they have been laying off workers pretty much the whole year,” Former Employee Bryan Payer said.

Still a tough blow just three weeks before Christmas.

"The vacation I had planned just got ruined,” Flores said.

When the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission heard about the layoffs on Monday, they started organizing a Rapid Response and Hiring event to help those affected.

"We have several companies who are looking for workers. They heard about the situation here at Halliburton in El Reno and they said we've got openings and we'd love to get these people hired," David Crow with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development said.

Canadian Valley Technology Center wouldn't let us on the campus, but David Crow tells KFOR 26 employers participated in the job fair.

"…to help these folks and make sure they know we're there for them in terms of their employment future,” Crow said.

"Hopefully put me back in the oil field, but if not I'll keep my options open. Maybe go back to driving,” Bryan Payer said.

These workers staying optimistic but remembering it's not just about lost wages.

“We didn't just lose a job. We lost a family," Flores said.

Halliburton is also reducing its workforce at their Duncan location.

They sent News 4 a statement saying: