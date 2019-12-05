Local Santa and Mrs. Claus raise money to ensure a merry Christmas for former Halliburton workers

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – The Christmas season turned dim for over 800 workers impacted by the closure of the Halliburton facility in El Reno, but Mr. and Mrs. Claus want to help brighten the season for those workers.

Larry and Nancy Salsman have served the El Reno community as Santa and Mrs. Claus for over 25 years. They also help organize a community shopping day each year for those who are not able to provide Christmas for their family.

This year, the Salsmans are also trying to help the former Halliburton workers with their Christmas expenses.

The Salsmans set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the workers who are now left wondering how they will provide Christmas for their families.

The goal is to raise $5,000 for the workers. The GoFundMe page sits at $430 as of Thursday evening.

Click here to donate.