Logan County Fugitive used tools to pry handcuffs off

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Logan County inmate who escaped while being transported from the courthouse is back in custody, but now police are looking for the two women who hid him while he was on the run.

Edward Jones was on the run for less than two days. He was found sleeping in his mother's home less than a mile away from the county jail where he took off with one cuff still around his wrist.

A screwdriver, hacksaw and pliers – just some of the tools police say Edward Jones used to pry off his handcuffs.

“The handcuff he was able to get off he simply just pried it apart, which is a pretty good feat in itself,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

Jones, an inmate at the Logan County Jail, was being held for kidnapping charges. According to court documents, Jones was unhappy with a court hearing, and while being transferred back to the jail, he told the detention officer 'see ya later' and took off.

His escape prompted a massive manhunt throughout Guthrie. Police searched abandoned homes and went door-to-door. He was found less than two days later, sleeping inside a bedroom at his mother's home.

“He didn't have a place to go, didn't have the resources, so we knew he would probably still be close,” Devereaux said.

Warrants are now out for his mother and sister's arrest for harboring a fugitive. We went to the home just as Jones' mom was pulling into the driveway. She told News 4 she didn’t know he was at her home and wouldn’t comment any further.

Police say Jones' mother allowed them to search her home numerous times during the 36-hour manhunt, but when they went back to check in on Sunday, that's when they found him asleep.

She has denied ever knowing he was there, but his sister admitted to police she knew about it and was worried for his safety.

“Finding him inside the house, asleep in the bed, there is no doubt she knew what she was doing was wrong,” Devereaux said.