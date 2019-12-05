× Moore police offer tips to keep shoppers safe this holiday season

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – While many Oklahomans will be heading to stores to start their Christmas shopping, authorities in Moore say they plan to increase patrols in order to keep everyone safe.

Officials with the Moore Police Department released the following tips to shoppers:

Shop with a partner so you can watch out for each other.

Keep purses zipped and in view.

Don’t leave cellphones protruding from pockets.

Be aware when using cash machines.

Watch for ‘con-artists’ that will try to distract you so they can steal your money or property.

Park in well-lit areas and keep the doors locked.

Watch for people loitering in the parking lot.

Check your surroundings when walking to and from your vehicle.

If you take purchases to your vehicle and plan on returning to the store, hide the purchases or lock them in the trunk.

Purchase valuable items last.