Neighbors react after officer involved shooting in Blanchard

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called upon to investigate an officer-involved shooting in Blanchard.

Officials say it all started around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when dispatchers received a 911 call from a neighbor about a domestic disturbance in the downtown Blanchard area.

“There we saw the policeman talking to the neighbor lady next door,” said Jay Mitchusson, who lives nearby.

After speaking with a woman who lived at the home, officers heard a gunshot from inside the residence.

"About three minutes later they called on the radio that shots had been fired," said Lt. Adam Whitney with OSBI.

Mitchusson says he saw police start to back up while talking to the man who lives there.

“Raise his hands and everything would be fine. The next thing you know he’s really backing up and pulls his gun and then we heard four shots ring out,” said Mitchusson.

OSBI officials say that man was Robert Rains.

When an officer went into the yard, investigators say 56-year-old Rains came to the door with a rifle in his hand.

Officials say Rains was shot once and was taken to a local hospital.

The neighborhood still one edge, after something this frightening happened so close to home.

“Oh it’s pretty scary, and you know you don’t expect that here,” said Mitchusson.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave.