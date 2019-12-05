Officials: 15-year-old killed in Washita County crash

WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers say a 15-year-old boy has died following a crash in Washita County.

According to an accident report by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, investigators say a 15-year-old was driving a Jeep Wrangler along County Rd. 2270 southeast of Cordell at a high rate of speed.

At some point, the Jeep topped a hill and went airborne, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The Jeep left the roadway and hit a utility pole, causing it to roll several times.

Officials say the 15-year-old driver died at the scene from head injuries.

Three other teenagers, who were also in the Jeep, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

