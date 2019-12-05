Photo Gallery: OKC Thunder stars share holiday fun with young Pivot residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Thunder stars enjoyed holiday fun with some local adolescents who were once in need of a safe place to stay.

Thunder players Mike Muscala and Devon Hall spent time with Pivot residents, and even experienced some Christmas traditions, such as decorating stockings and eating holiday treats, with the youngsters.

“The players received a tour of one Pivot’s new tiny homes, which will be available to future residents, and the team provided tickets for a future Thunder home game and a gift card to stock Pivot’s pantry,” a Thunder news release states.

Pivot provides resources to Oklahoma City youth who need a safe, secure place to stay, as well as access to basic necessities like food, personal hygiene items and clothing.

