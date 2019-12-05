Oklahoma County commissioners to discuss Sunday liquor store sales

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Sunday liquor sales have been a big topic lately across the state.

Early next year, voters in Cleveland and Tulsa counties will decide whether or not to allow liquor stores to stay open on Sundays.

“Our feeling is if the county-wide vote will allow them to do this, then the retailers can decide, ‘Do I want to be open on Sunday?’ If they don’t, that’s their choice,” Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith said.

Keith says mom-and-pop shops pushed for the idea, and it’s all about modernizing and fair competition.

“Since groceries can sell on Sunday wines and strong beers, it hurts us not being able to do the same,” said Vance Gregory, the owner of Edmond Wine Shop.

Now, Oklahoma County voters may get a chance to vote on the issue.

Oklahoma County commissioners will vote on Sunday liquor store sales during their Dec. 18 meeting.

Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert says she's, "in favor of placing an agenda item on an upcoming Board of County Commissioner's meeting that would allow the voters of Oklahoma County to decide this matter."

Commissioner Kevin Calvey told News 4 that he was open to the measure and is getting input from liquor stores.

If the commissioners give the green light on the measure, the issue will be put on a future ballot for voters to decide.