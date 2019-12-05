Oklahoma police officer charged in chief’s death, enters plea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The former Oklahoma police officer accused of killing his boss during a conference in Pensacola has officially been charged with second-degree murder.

Police say Michael Nealey killed Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller last month while staying at the Hilton Inn on Pensacola Beach.

Nealey made a court appearance this morning. During the hearing, Nealey was charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty. Nealey will be represented by a public defender. The trial is expected to start on Feb. 24, 2020. You can read more information about the case here.